TRAFFIC: vehicle incident on Highway 1 in Langley causing traffic backlog

Crews are on scene

A vehicle incident westbound on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley between 232nd Street and the 264th Street overpass is significantly impacting traffic on Jan. 28, 2021. (Drive BC)

Crews are on scene westbound on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley working to recover a vehicle that is blocking the left lane on Thursday morning.

The vehicle is located between 232nd Street and the 264th Street overpass.

The incident was first reported by the Ministry of Transportation around 6:20 a.m.

Traffic is significantly impacted in the area.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 WB vehicle recovery between 232nd and the 264th St overpass has the left lane blocked. Crews are on scene. #Abbotsford #LangleyBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 28, 2021

