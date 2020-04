Right lane is blocked

A vehicle incident westbound just before 208th Street on Highway 1 has the right lane blocked. (Google Maps)

A vehicle incident is blocking the right lane westbound on Tran-Canada Highway in Langley.

Drive BC reports the incident is just before 208th Street on Highway 1.

Expect minor delays.

#BCHwy1 vehicle incident WB before 208th. The right lane is blocked. Expect minor delays.#LangleyBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 30, 2020

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

