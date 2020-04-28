A vehicle incident westbound on Trans-Canada Highway just west of Glover Road had traffic backing up early Tuesday morning. (Drive BC)

UPDATE: Person sent to hospital after vehicle incident westbound Highway 1 in Langley

Incident is clear but expect delays

Person has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after collision was reported westbound on Tran-Canada Highway in Langley Tuesday morning.

BC Emergency Health Services received a call for a three vehicle motor vehicle incident on Highway 1 westbound, just west of Glover Road.

Earlier, the left lane was blocked, according to Drive BC. The right lane was also partially blocked.

Traffic was slowly getting by but has backed up significantly past 264th Street, according to Drive BC.

Expect delays and drive with care.

