UPDATE: Person sent to hospital after vehicle incident westbound Highway 1 in Langley

A vehicle incident westbound on Trans-Canada Highway just west of Glover Road had traffic backing up early Tuesday morning. (Drive BC)

Person has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after collision was reported westbound on Tran-Canada Highway in Langley Tuesday morning.

BC Emergency Health Services received a call for a three vehicle motor vehicle incident on Highway 1 westbound, just west of Glover Road.

Earlier, the left lane was blocked, according to Drive BC. The right lane was also partially blocked.

TRAFFIC: A vehicle incident has traffic slowing down westbound on #Highway1 just west of Glover Road in #LangleyBC. Crews are on scene. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/XFoK58vgYU — Joti Grewal (@JotiGrewal_) April 28, 2020

Traffic was slowly getting by but has backed up significantly past 264th Street, according to Drive BC.

Expect delays and drive with care.

CLEAR – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident westbound, west of Glover Rd in #LangleyBC is clear. Traffic has backed up past 264th st. Expect heavy delays due to congestion. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 28, 2020

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyTraffictrans-canada highway