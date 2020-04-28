UPDATE: Person sent to hospital after vehicle incident westbound Highway 1 in Langley

Person has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after collision was reported westbound on Tran-Canada Highway in Langley Tuesday morning.
BC Emergency Health Services received a call for a three vehicle motor vehicle incident on Highway 1 westbound, just west of Glover Road.
Earlier, the left lane was blocked, according to Drive BC. The right lane was also partially blocked.
TRAFFIC: A vehicle incident has traffic slowing down westbound on #Highway1 just west of Glover Road in #LangleyBC. Crews are on scene. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/XFoK58vgYU
— Joti Grewal (@JotiGrewal_) April 28, 2020
Traffic was slowly getting by but has backed up significantly past 264th Street, according to Drive BC.
Expect delays and drive with care.
CLEAR – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident westbound, west of Glover Rd in #LangleyBC is clear. Traffic has backed up past 264th st. Expect heavy delays due to congestion.
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 28, 2020
