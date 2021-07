Trans Canada Highway at 264th Street in Langley, looking east around 7:30 a.m. on July 8, 2021. (Drive BC)

Ministry of Transportation said crews have been notified

A stalled vehicle westbound on the Trans Canada Highway through Langley is causing delays Thursday morning.

The incident, first reported by the Ministry of Transportation around 7:30 a.m., is on the left shoulder of the highway just after 264th Street in Langley.

Crews have been notified, the ministry said.

