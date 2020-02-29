Screenshot from Travis S. submitted video.

TRAFFIC: Removal of crashed semi underway on Highway 1

Left lane blocked as crews clear wreckage

The semi-truck which crashed into the median on Highway 1 yesterday morning, is currently being removed by road crews in Langley.

The crews have the left-westbound lane blocked as they extract the wreck from the side of the highway, where it has been sitting since 4:10 a.m., Feb. 28.

Paramedics transported the driver to hospital in serious condition after the crash, which occured just west of 248th Street.

The road crews are affecting traffic between 264th and 248th streets; they started the removal three hours ago.

Below is a video of the wreckage taken yesterday morning. Footage credit: Travis S.

Traffic

