TRAFFIC: Removal of crashed semi underway on Highway 1

The semi-truck which crashed into the median on Highway 1 yesterday morning, is currently being removed by road crews in Langley.

The crews have the left-westbound lane blocked as they extract the wreck from the side of the highway, where it has been sitting since 4:10 a.m., Feb. 28.

Paramedics transported the driver to hospital in serious condition after the crash, which occured just west of 248th Street.

The road crews are affecting traffic between 264th and 248th streets; they started the removal three hours ago.

Below is a video of the wreckage taken yesterday morning. Footage credit: Travis S.

The semi that crashed on Highway 1, Feb. 28, is currently being removed by road crews. They began work three hours ago. Below is another video of the wreckage taken yesterday morning. pic.twitter.com/TxuBEhZVag — Patrick Penner (@portmoodypigeon) February 29, 2020

Traffic