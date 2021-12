Crash at 248 Street has emergency crews on scene

Google Maps screenshot taken at 7:10 a.m.

Westbound Highway 1 commuters are being slowed by a crash at 248 Street in Langley this morning (Dec. 21).

The crash occurred just after 6 a.m. and has the left lane blocked.

Emergency crews are reportedly on scene cleaning up a fuel spill.

DriveBC is also reporting a vehicle stall in the left lane at 248 Street.

Vehicles are backed up past Bradner Road in Abbotsford, considering taking Fraser Highway as an alternative route.

car crashLangley