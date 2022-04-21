Google Maps screenshot taken at 7:33 a.m.

TRAFFIC: Westbound Highway 1 crash in Langley, congestion backed into Abbotsford

Left lane blocked near 248th Street

Westbound Highway 1 commuters are being slowed by a crash in Langley.

The crash occurred around 7:15 a.m. just before 248th Street, and the left lane is blocked.

Congestion is building fast, with vehicles backed up past Bradner Road in Abbotsford.

