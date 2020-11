Car has crashed into ditch, left lane blocked

Google Maps screenshot taken at 8:08 a.m.

Morning Highway 1 commuters headed west through Langley will be slowed by a crash near 264th Street.

The crash occurred just after 7:30 a.m., west of 264th Street and has the left lane blocked.

As of 8:08 a.m., vehicles are backed up past Bradner Road in Abbotsford.

Emergency crews are on scene, but expect delays.

LangleyTraffic