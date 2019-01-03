Trans Canada highway closed at Rogers Pass

Drive BC highway cam at Rogers Pass on Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park Ѡ72 kilometres east of Revelstoke (looking east).

Avalanche control and a multi-vehicle accident has caused closures on the Trans Canada Highway on Thursday morning.

Currently BC Hwy 1 is closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden, with no detour available.

At the Rogers Pass Summit the road was closed due to a multi-vehicle incident.

This comes after a travel advisory was issued 25 kilometres east of Sicamous to Golden due to heavy snowfall that caused limited visibility. Travel in that area was not recommended. Environment Canada also issued a winter storm warning in effect for the Trans Canada Highway and Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Avalanche control work is also being planned for 141 km along Highway 1 from Revelstoke to 1 km west of Golden.

The work will continue until 8 p.m. Thursday night, the road will be closed and no detour is available.

CLOSED – #BCHwy1 is closed in both directions between #RevelstokeBC and #GoldenBC. No detour available. Estimated time of re-opening 8:00 PM. Next update 11:00 AM.https://t.co/vyWJi8P1Lh — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 3, 2019

According to Environment Canada, a Pacific frontal system has stalled across southern B.C. resulting in an intense snow band over the Columbias and Yellowhead regions. The front is expected to remain stationary over the area through today and tonight, giving further snowfall accumulations of 20 to 30 centimetres and up to 50 cm over Rogers Pass.

A snowfall warning is also in effect for the North Thompson with 10 to 20 cm expected. The highest snow accumulations will be in the areas near Clearwater, Sicamous and the Shuswap region. Chase, Salmon Arm and Barriere are expected to receive lesser accumulations.

The snow is forecasted to ease on Friday, when the front exits the province.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

