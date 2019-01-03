Drive BC highway cam at Rogers Pass on Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park Ѡ72 kilometres east of Revelstoke (looking east).

Trans Canada highway closed at Rogers Pass

Accidents and weather conditions have closed BC Highway 1

Avalanche control and a multi-vehicle accident has caused closures on the Trans Canada Highway on Thursday morning.

Currently BC Hwy 1 is closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden, with no detour available.

At the Rogers Pass Summit the road was closed due to a multi-vehicle incident.

This comes after a travel advisory was issued 25 kilometres east of Sicamous to Golden due to heavy snowfall that caused limited visibility. Travel in that area was not recommended. Environment Canada also issued a winter storm warning in effect for the Trans Canada Highway and Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Avalanche control work is also being planned for 141 km along Highway 1 from Revelstoke to 1 km west of Golden.

The work will continue until 8 p.m. Thursday night, the road will be closed and no detour is available.

According to Environment Canada, a Pacific frontal system has stalled across southern B.C. resulting in an intense snow band over the Columbias and Yellowhead regions. The front is expected to remain stationary over the area through today and tonight, giving further snowfall accumulations of 20 to 30 centimetres and up to 50 cm over Rogers Pass.

A snowfall warning is also in effect for the North Thompson with 10 to 20 cm expected. The highest snow accumulations will be in the areas near Clearwater, Sicamous and the Shuswap region. Chase, Salmon Arm and Barriere are expected to receive lesser accumulations.

The snow is forecasted to ease on Friday, when the front exits the province.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Upwards of 50 mm of rain to fall in Lower Mainland: Environment Canada

Just Posted

Upwards of 50 mm of rain to fall in Lower Mainland: Environment Canada

Localized flooding possible in low-lying areas in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

VIDEO: Taking a bite out of crime in Langley

Suspect taken to hospital after police dog takedown

Police pursue driver through Langley on New Year’s Day

Spike belt was used to end chase

Member of Mufford pioneer family dies

Trevor Mufford was just 56 years old.

Team Tardi takes B.C. championship for fourth consecutive win

Big third end key for junior men’s curling final

How to stick to your New Year’s resolutions

Instead of thinking about how much further you have to go, celebrate your progress, no matter how small

Michael B. Jordan, Ben Stiller among Golden Globe presenters

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will host the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards

New Congress, same old impasse over Trump’s wall

The new Congress convenes Thursday with Democrats and leader Nancy Pelosi taking majority control of the House

Apple warning of weak sales in China sends US stocks sinking

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 600 points about an hour into trading

NASA: Icy object past Pluto looks like reddish snowman

NASA’s New Horizons wept past the ancient, mysterious object on New Year’s Day

5 to start your day

ICBC gets green light for rate hike, world juniors end for Team Canada and more

Trans Canada highway closed at Rogers Pass

Accidents and weather conditions have closed BC Highway 1

The chances of surviving an overdose may depend on where person lives: advocate

Opioids killed an estimated 9,000 people between January 2016 and June 2018, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada

Cannabis sales topped $43 million in first two weeks after legalization

Overall retail sales remained sluggish

Most Read