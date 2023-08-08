Trans-Canada Highway construction ongoing through Langley

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says it will have more information and updates on the Highway 1 expansion in the coming weeks.

Construction of the Trans-Canada Highway is expected to be completed in 2025, according to the province.

The project includes widening Highway 1, between 216th and 264th Streets, with the first part of the project being the replacement of the Glover Road crossing already underway.

Demolition of the old bridge occurred in the first week of April 2023, and installation of steel pipe piles for the new foundation has been happening since.

The widening is taking place to relieve congestion for drivers and to accommodate more sustainable transportation options, according to the ministry.

They say that they are hoping to build better, and more accessible interchanges.

The ministry says that they know that many people in the Fraser Valley face lengthy commutes every day. That’s why the government is focusing on improvements to the Fraser Valley Highway 1 corridor right out to the Sumas Prairie, so that people can get where they need to go faster.

Talks of undergoing construction began back in 2020, with the first functional design being completed in the winter of that year, and preliminary construction beginning in the spring of 2021.

