Highway One will be widened to six lanes between 216th Street and 264th Street in Langley. (Black Press Media files)

Trans-Canada twinning project between 216th and 264th Streets on schedule for 2021

Commuter said more work needs to be focused on 264th Street exit in Aldergrove

The twinning of the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley is still in developmental stages, but some residents are saying the expansion can not come soon enough.

Highway One will be widened to six lanes between 216th and 264th Streets in Langley through a project adding HOV lanes and upgrading interchanges.

Chrissy Skingsley, a Langley commuter who uses the highway to get to work in Aldergrove, called the 264 Street exit a hazard.

“Semi-trucks, cars, and big SUV’s push their luck and try to come in and when someone isn’t going to let them there is slamming on breaks and almost accidents,” Skingsley told the Aldergrove Star.

First announced in 2017 by the former B.C. Liberal government, the project was then put on hold by the NDP government until spring of 2019.

Langley Township Mayor Jack Froese said both interchanges on that stretch of road – 232nd Street and 264th Street – were expected to see upgrades.

Both are old-style interchanges that haven’t changed since they were built in the 1960s.

”I understand being nice every now and then by letting them into the lane when going over the overpass but there is always almost accidents and yelling every morning,” Skingsley explained.

The concern comes after another Trans-Canada Highway, the 216th Street interchange, officially opened in early September – which sparked both protest from some Walnut Grove residents and applause from bikers and truckers.

The interchange has already been the site of an early morning collision.

“The sign when coming off the freeway is a yield not a merge,” Skingsley said, advising people to use caution when using the exit. “When 264th Street is backed up and so is the turning lane on 56 Avenue to go over the overpass, people aren’t going to let others in.“

A media spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said the widening project is currently in the design phase and that the ministry is engaging with regional stakeholders as it develops the project design.

Following completion of design and engagement, construction is expected to get underway in late 2021.

Funding to help restart the transportation sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic was announced by the provincial government, but nothing was specifically announced for this Trans-Canada project.

The ministry also noted that COVID-19 has not altered the schedule for the twinning project either.

READ MORE: VIDEO: New 216th Street-freeway interchange opens

The 10-kilometre long project is estimated to cost $235 million and will be jointly funded, with the federal government contributing $108,963,550, the province $99,429,217, and the Township $27,133,333.

The project is expected to be completed by 2025.

People can keep up to date with BC road projects by visiting www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

AldergroveLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Teen missing since early Monday in Langley

Just Posted

Teen missing since early Monday in Langley

Police would like to hear from anyone who can help find the 14-year-old girl

Canada West Golf Championships cancelled due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

UBC, UBC-O, UFV and UVic athletes will not hit the links this year, Kelowna was set to host

Trans-Canada twinning project between 216th and 264th Streets on schedule for 2021

Commuter said more work needs to be focused on 264th Street exit in Aldergrove

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 20

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

John Horgan meets with Lieutenant Governor to request vote

COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 366 new cases in B.C. since Friday

A total of 8,208 people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 since January

Vancouver Island sailor stranded in U.S. hospital after suffering massive stroke at sea

Oak Bay man was attempting to circumnavigate the world solo

Majority needed to pass COVID-19 budget, B.C. premier says

John Horgan pushes urgent care centres in first campaign stop

Public health officials urge Canadians to limit contacts again as COVID-19 cases rise

Canada has committed $1 billion to buy at least 154 million doses of vaccines from five different companies

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Vancouver Island family overwhelmed with 14 Lab puppies

Litter may be one of the biggest ever

B.C. could be without a new leader for multiple weeks after Election Day: officials

More than 20K mail-in voting packages were requested within a day of B.C. election being called

Neighbour’s quick actions save dogs and home in Chilliwack townhouse fire

Neighbour heard fire alarm and called 911 and rescued dogs from unit on fire

Most Read