Crews work to get the Trans Mountain pipeline running again after a series of storms in B.C. (Trans Mountain)

Crews work to get the Trans Mountain pipeline running again after a series of storms in B.C. (Trans Mountain)

Trans Mountain pipeline restarts after weeks-long closure due to B.C. floods, landslides

The Trans Mountain pipeline restarted Sunday (Dec. 5), the company said in a statement shortly after noon.

“As part of this process Trans Mountain will monitor the line on the ground, by air and through our technology systems operated by our control centre,” the company said.

The 1,150-km pipeline that typically, which carries 300,000 barrels per day of petroleum products from Alberta to B.C., has been closed since a precautionary shutdown on Nov. 14, when devastating storms flooded communities throughout the south half of B.C. and closed road links to the rest of Canada.

The closure led to gas rationing measures being put in place by the province for the southwest region. Non-essential motorists there could only get up to 30 litres per visit to the pump.

Although the pipeline is back online, gas rationing measure remain in place for the southwest until Dec. 14 as the province remains under a state of emergency.

READ MORE: Trans Mountain pipeline restart ‘only a few days away,’ says company

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
Financial assistance for flood-ravaged households, businesses expanded to cover more of B.C.

Just Posted

For a second straight night the G-Men took down a division leader. On Saturday, Dec. 4, the Giants erased three different deficits en route to a 6-5 victory in Everett. (Kristin Ostrowski/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Vancouver Giants extend winning streak to six

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the Langley Township council? Email your idea to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.
AT YOUR SERVICE: Some suggest more needed to protect floodplains from development

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Dec. 5

A local letter writer wonders when all levels of government are going to make progress on housing. (File)
LETTER: Langley City residents concerned about losing home as rental stock dwindles