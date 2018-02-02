Transit police look for suspect who grabbed, licked woman’s face on SkyTrain

It happened in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day on the Millennium Line

Anyone who knows who this man is asked to contact Transit Police. (Transit Police)

Transit police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman on SkyTrain, allegedly grabbing and licking her face.

The 21-year-old woman and two friends boarded a Millennium Line train at the Broadway and Commercial station on Jan. 1 at around 2:30 a.m., police said in a release Friday.

The group began talking with a Middle Eastern man in his 20s and two of his friends on the train, but began to feel uncomfortable. The women ignored the men, but then one of them commented on the Middle Eastern man’s hair colour.

“The suspect immediately stood up and approached her, allegedly grabbed her by the face, and then allegedly licked her lips with his tongue,” police said. “The victim had to forcefully push the suspect away.”

The women moved to the other end of the train car until the men got off at Lougheed station.

The suspect is described as Middle Eastern, 23-24 years old, 5’6” tall, with a thin build and dyed faded blonde hair, wearing earrings, a blue jean jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Transit Police at 604-515-8300 or text them using code 87 77 77 (ref. file# 2018-8).