Transit police officers in self-isolation after being coughed at during arrest

FILE – Transit Police officers are in self-isolation after being coughed and spit at during an arrest on Sunday, March 22, 2020. (Metro Vancouver Transit Police handout)

Transit Police officers are in self-isolation after being coughed on while responding to a call, police Chief Dave Jones said.

In a Twitter post Sunday, Jones said the officers were responding to a person threatening others with a knife.

After the suspect was arrested, Jones said they began “intentionally coughing and spitting at officers.”

The officers are now is self-isolation as a precaution, due to the COVID-19 situation in B.C. As of Sunday, at least 426 people in the provinces tested positive for the coronavirus and 10 had died.

Coronaviruspublic transit