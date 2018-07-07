Transit Police roll out ads urging bystanders to report assault, harassment

More than 600 ads on buses, SkyTrains to focus on bystanders who can report sexual offences

Hundreds of posters focused on ending sexual assault and harassment while on public transit are being rolled out on Metro Vancouver buses and trains, as part of the latest efforts by Transit Police to reduce the number of incidents passengers face.

The posters are part of the third phase of the Transit Police’s anti-sex assault campaign, intended to end sexual offending on the transit system.

The ad campaign includes 650 posters along all bus routes, the entire SkyTrain fleet and at major stations and stops.

“All passengers using our transit system have the right to travel without fear of being assaulted or harassed,” Chief Doug LePard said in a statement Friday.

“It is our commitment at Metro Vancouver Transit Police to provide that safe ride, and to let passengers know that any sex offence reported to us by victims or witnesses will be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly.”

Transit Police said the idea behind the campaign is to send a “strong message” to offenders but also increase the number of offences reported.

The posters, featuring both men and women, read: “You have the right to be safe.”

Police are also reminding passengers they can use the text-messaging service – through phone number 97-77-77 – to discretely report any type of sexual assault, harassment, unwanted touching or gestures.

In 2016, Transit Police launched a similar poster campaign, which said “Unwanted touching is a crime. Keep your hands to yourself.”

