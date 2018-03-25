Transit Police seek suspects after violent assault on Surrey bus

Transit police are looking for witnesses in the alleged violent assault of a 61-year-old woman following a dispute over seats on a Surrey bus last week.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say the woman sat down next to a female suspect, who claimed the seat was for her husband before allegedly pushing the older woman to the floor.

They say the woman then sat down behind the couple and tried to take a photo of them with her cellphone, drawing their attention.

They allege the female suspect grabbed the cellphone from the victim’s hands and assaulted her.

Police allege the suspect struck the woman’s head and chest on a metal handrail repeatedly while threatening to kill her.

Investigators say the woman was taken to hospital with a broken arm, a cracked sternum and minor head trauma.

Anyone with information about the suspects, who are described as being in their early 30s, is asked to contact police.

