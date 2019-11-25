Transit strike could strand over 100K commuters in Metro Vancouver, says TransLink CEO

TransLink’s CEO said 100,000 people who take the bus to work in Metro Vancouver could be stranded if the transit strike goes ahead this Wednesday.

Kevin Desmond called on both sides in an ongoing labour dispute between the Coast Mountain Bus Company and its workers’ union to head back to the table to avert the “unnecessary” strike.

Speaking at the Waterfront Station in Vancouver, Kevin Desmond bargaining would only work if both sides came back to the table “without any preconditions.”

Unifor, which represents 5,000 bus drivers and skilled trades people working for CMBC, has been engaging in job action since Nov. 1. Up till now, that job action has consisted of bus drivers ditching uniforms and overtimes bans for maintenance workers and drivers.

The union announced last week that if the labour dispute was not resolved, its members would walk off the job Wednesday and buses would not run for three days.

Desmond said 160,000 people take the bus to work every day, and 100,000 of them don’t have a driver’s licence or access to a car. In total, 350,000 take the bus every day.

“I urge the union not to punish the transit users of this region. There is still time to end this,” Desmond said. According to Coast Mountain Bus Company, which operates buses in TransLink’s system, Unifor has refused four calls for mediation.

Desmond did not call on government to intervene.

“I happen to believe in collective bargaining. The workers have a right to collectively bargain with management,” he said, noting that unions and employees under TransLink have reached many deals in the past.

Desmond said TransLink has been working with alternate service providers, although he pointed out that “you can’t replace a bus system that transports 350,000 people every day.”

Those providers include Mobi, a bike sharing partner, which will increase the number of bikes available. TransLink will provide more bike parking and bike valets which will park the bikes in parkades near stations.

“Carpooling agencies like gobyRIDE and Liftango are increasing service levels throughout Metro Vancouver,” Desmond said. TransLink’s vanpooling service to UBC will continue to be available.

Car share companies like Evo and Car2Go will expand their pickup and drop off boundaries too, he noted.

SkyTrain, the Canada Line, the West Coast Express and Handy Dart are not affected by the strike, although Desmond warned they could be busier than usual.

Desmond said SkyTrain will be running extra trains and will have additional staff on hand to deal with the influx.

Unifor is expected to hold a press conference on the transit strike this afternoon.

