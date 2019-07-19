TransLink estimates the entire Surrey-Langley SkyTrain route would cost $3.12 billion

The proposed route could have eight stations

TransLink has released the proposed locations for SkyTrain stations, but the full 16-kilometre route would cost an estimated $3.12 billion — nearly double the funding TransLink currently has available.

TransLink hosted a technical briefing and update on the proposed Surrey-Langley SkyTrain project Friday (July 19) in New Westminster, as well as a “refresh” on the South of Fraser Rapid Transit Strategy.

The proposed 16-kilometre Surrey-Langley SkyTrain would extend from King George station and run along Fraser Highway through to 203rd Street in downtown Langley.

Currently, TransLink has approximately $1.6 billion available in funding.

For the SkyTrain route to run all the way to Langley, it would cost an estimated $1.32, which would include eight stations and 55 vehicles.

TransLink has also given cost estimates for if the SkyTrain route would run to Fleetwood or Clayton.

For Clayton, it would cost an estimated $2.22 billion for 11 kilometres.

For Fleetwood, it would cost an estimated $1.63 billion for seven kilometres.

During the meeting, TransLink released the proposed SkyTrain station locations, which would be located at: 140th Street, 152nd Street, 160th Street, 166th Street, 184th Street, 190th Street, 196th Street and 203rd Street.

A trip to Langley from Surrey would take around 22 minutes.

Surrey-Langley SkyTrain project director Jeff Busby said the SkyTrain line would be “entirely” elevated. He said staff looked at cost-saving measures, such as running the route at-grade, but he said it posed “significant” environmental impacts.

Next week TransLink is expected to present a draft business case for the SkyTrain line at the July 25 mayors’ council meeting.

A final draft business case is expected to be before the council in January 2020 with March 2020 being the “earliest anticipated date” for government approval, with a 15-month procurement window and four years’ construction.

TransLink kicked off its public engagement period April 4, with consultation ongoing until April 25.

For more information, on the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain, visit surreylangleyskytrain.ca.

– With files from Amy Reid and Tom Zytaruk