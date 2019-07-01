(Black Press Media files)

TransLink fares to go up on July 1

Fares will increase by a few cents to a few dollars

TransLink riders will now be paying a little bit more to catch a bus, SkyTrain or SeaBus.

As of July 1, the company is increasing its fares by a few cents for one-time tickets and up to $3 for monthly passes.

Cash, tap-to-pay and single-use Compass fares will each go up by by five cents, up to $3, $4.25 and $5.75 for one, two and three zone passes, respectively.

Stored value Compass fares will go up by 10 cents each, to $2.40, $3.45 and $4.50 for one, two and three zone passes, respectively.

Monthly passes will go up by $3 each, to $98, $131 and $177 for one, two and three zone passes.

READ MORE: Late-night transit pitched for Metro Vancouver, but SkyTrain not recommended

READ MORE: Interurban rail would ‘lay the spine’ for sustainable growth south of the Fraser, professor says

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: 50 years of LGBTQ pride showcased in protests, parades
Next story
VIDEO: Tight squeeze: road building equipment crashes into Canada Customs building at Aldergrove border crossing

Just Posted

VIDEO: Provincial ball hockey championships wrap in Langley

Finals in five-day competition set for Canada Day

WATCH: Happy Canada Day Langley!

A pair of singers-songwriters from Langley share some of the insight behind their I Am Canadian song

VIDEO: Biggest Stay Gold Custom Car Show yet filled the playing fields at H.D. Stafford school in Langley

Attendance was up, which will mean more funds for mental health

VIDEO: Tight squeeze: road building equipment crashes into Canada Customs building at Aldergrove border crossing

Roof buckled and support pillar was bent in crash

Orphaned black bears given temporary home in Langley

Critter Care Wildlife Society foster cubs after mother killed on Sunshine Coast highway

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 20 questions on Canadian facts

VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

TransLink fares to go up on July 1

Fares will increase by a few cents to a few dollars

Kevin Durant to leave Golden State Warriors, sign with Brooklyn Nets

A ruptured right Achilles tendon could keep him out the entire next season

Crash snarls traffic on Golden Ears Bridge

Canada Day long weekend traffic was slow Sunday afternoon

Health Canada warns diabetics some older insulin pumps at risk for cyberattacks

Certain pumps made between 2010 and 2015 are at risk

What’s in a name? How Canada’s national birthday as we know it came to be

This year marks the 140th anniversary of a public holiday honouring Confederation

From the Raptors to Doug Ford: Canadiana references abound at Rolling Stones

Popular classics ‘Paint It Black,’ ‘Gimme Shelter,’ ‘Honky Tonk Woman,’ were balanced with a selection of fan favourites

Wide grins and historic handshake for Trump, Kim at DMZ

Trump became the first sitting American leader to step into North Korea

Most Read