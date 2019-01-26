TransLink is investigating a report that one of its 351 drivers harassed and discriminated a young mother Thursday morning. (File photo)

TransLink investigating allegations mother was berated by bus driver

South Surrey mom Melanie Beacon says a bus driver humiliated her for boarding with a double stroller

TransLink says it is investigating a reported incident in South Surrey that left a mother of young twins feeling harassed, discriminated against and publicly humiliated.

Neil Every said he was “shocked and horrified” by what his wife Melanie Beacon described of her Thursday morning experience on a westbound 351 bus, and alleges the driver contravened “several areas” of TransLink’s charter when he berated the mother for boarding with a double stroller.

She had the couple’s 20-month-old twins with her, he noted.

The driver told Every’s wife, “It’s women like you that make my life difficult,” Every alleged in an email to Peace Arch News Thursday.

“My wife got on the bus and he continued to yell at her about “the rules,” becoming so irate that he walked off the bus for a few minutes to cool down. He came back, accusing my extremely upset wife of “having an attitude” even though she was just unaware of how things worked. He did not at any point show her how to fit our stroller.”

In her statement to TransLink – emailed to Peace Arch News – Beacon describes the driver as “rude, condescending, dehumanizing and full of rage.”

TransLink’s Jill Drew confirmed Friday that a complaint has been received and the company is “investigating it thoroughly.”

“All reports of inappropriate conduct by our employees are investigated and may lead to disciplinary action,” Drew added.

“We expect all of our employees to treat the public and each other with respect at all times.”

According to TransLink’s policy on strollers, the maximum footprint allowed is 24 inches by 48 inches, and they cannot obstruct aisles and doors. Anyone needing a ramp to board is to inform the bus operator before boarding, the policy adds.

