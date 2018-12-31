(Surrey Now-Leader file photo)

TransLink offers free rides for New Year’s Eve

Free public transit starts at 5 p.m. Dec. 31, 2018 and runs to 5 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2019

Public transit will be once again free within Metro Vancouver on New Year’s Eve.

All TransLink services are free from 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 31, until 5 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2019.

READ MORE: Police in Ontario resort to ‘naming and shaming’ drunk drivers

Starting at 2 a.m., all NightBus routes will leave from the new NightBus District.

SkyTrain will run on a modified weekday service schedule. Last trains will run about one hour later to accommodate the New Year’s Eve crowds.

Buses will run on a modified weekday schedule with extended service on some routes to meet the extended SkyTrain schedule.

SeaBus will also run run modified weekday service. The last sailings will be approximately one hour later.

West Coast Express regular westbound service with modified eastbound service in the afternoon. Eastbound trains will be departing Waterfront at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 6:20 p.m.

Check out TransLink’s Trip Planner to see all correct times for your route.

On New Year’s Day, buses, SkyTrain and SeaBus will run on a Sunday/holiday schedule. West Coast Express trains are not running.

