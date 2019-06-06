Langley City engineering director Rick Bomhof and Brian Phillips, a senior planner at TransLink, invited the public to ask questions and express concerns about TransLink’s 10-year Investment Plan for Langley and Surrey transit services.

TransLink proposes better service for buses and cars in Langley

Information meeting at Langley City Hall invited both questions and expressions of concern

By Bob Groeneveld/Langley Advance Times

TransLink has plans for Langley.

And they were on display at Langley City Hall on Thursday.

“Over the next few years,” said a notice posted to invite input from local residents and business, “we are making major transit investments in Surrey and Langley as part of the Mayors’ 10-Year Vision.”

The intent of those investments were presented at the Thursday evening information session, with officials from TransLink and Langley City on hand to answer questions and field concerns.

A prominent thrust of the new investment through Langley and Surrey is the proposed SkyTrain extension along Fraser Highway.

But there will be money for bus service, as well, particularly towards improving speed and reliability of Fraser Highway service along, including 502 and 503 routes.

A proposal to introduce bus priority lanes on Fraser Highway, westbound from 203rd to 200th Streets and on 203rd Street and Logan Avenue even raised the eyebrows of Langley City engineering director Rick Bomhof – “at first.”

But TransLink officials believe they can optimize traffic signal timings to actually deliver improvements to general traffic, as well as buses, for an a five per cent improvement in travel times for cars.

The 503 route will be redesigned to handle high-frequency service with limited stops between Surrey Central and Langley Centre, and the 502 is to maintain frequent local service between Langley City and SkyTrain/Surrey City Centre.

Resident of the eastern part of Langley

Township should be heartened to learn that service to Aldergrive is also getting TransLink’s attention.

The drop-in information session was hosted by Translink and Langley City, to share details and offer opportunity for questions and share feedback.

Anyone who was not able to attend the session and speak directly with TransLink officials can call in their questions or concerns to 778-375-66812 or email PublicEngagement@TransLink.ca.

READ MORE: Overview of the 10-year vision for Metro Vancouver transit and transportation

