Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain Station (Wikimedia Commons) Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain Station (Wikimedia Commons)

TransLink seeks injunction ahead of pipeline, Indigenous rights protest

The protest rally is in opposition to the Coastal GasLink and Trans Mountain pipeline projects

TransLink has applied for a court injunction seeking to prevent anti-pipeline protests from occupying all TransLink facilities ahead of a planned demonstration tonight near the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station.

The Metro Vancouver bus company announced that it filed an injunction application in B.C. Supreme Court Wednesday, noting that this particular station is “a vital link” for 25,000 customers daily.

“While TransLink supports the right to peaceful protest, the safety of our customers and our staff is our priority,” a statement from TransLink reads. “We have taken the step of requesting an injunction for all properties to ensure the hundreds of thousands of people who rely on the Expo and Millennium Lines, Canada Line, SeaBus and other TransLink facilities every day can get to their destinations safely.”

Wednesday night’s protest rally is being organized by Climate Convergence Metro Vancouver.

“Building off weeks of coast to coast actions, Vancouverites will come together once again to demonstrate their solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en Nation in its fight to assert its rights against the Coastal GasLink Pipeline and demand that RCMP end the occupation of their territory,” a news release from the group reads.

ALSO READ: Trudeau says Wet’suwet’en crisis, rail blockades a critical moment for country

“They will also reaffirm that Indigenous-led resistance to the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion remains just as strong despite a recent unjust Federal court decision.”

The injunction won’t prevent protests from blocking municipally and provincially owned roadways, so bus customers should be prepared for delays and detours, TransLink warned.

Last week, the West Coast Express was cancelled Friday morning due to a blockade along the rail tracks in Port Coquitlam, owned by the Canadian National Railway.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coastal GasLinkIndigenousPipelineprotest

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.
Next story
VIDEO: Man charged after allegedly wielding two meat cleavers in Lower Mainland Walmart

Just Posted

Proposed 6.67% tax increase to be considered at Langley City council meeting

City to borrow $10 million a year over the next five years to prepare for the arrival of SkyTrain

West Fine Art Show honours the legacy of Langley artist Peter Ewart

Upcoming show, which benefits the Langley School District Foundation, will run March 6 to 8

Kodiaks stand unbeaten in junior hockey playoffs

Aldergrove advances to second round despite the loss and gain of crucial players

Recreation registration gets user-friendly through new Township of Langley system

Swimming, skating, camps, and classes can be accessed using online portal launching on Feb. 25

Langley teen who died of apparent drug overdose to receive a hockey-themed memorial

Police report on Carson Crimeni case now in the hands of Crown counsel

Pipeline dispute: Tories put no-confidence motion on House of Commons agenda

Conservatives say they have no confidence in the Trudeau government to end the rail blockades

B.C., federal ministers plead for meeting Wet’suwet’en dissidents

Scott Fraser, Carolyn Bennett says they can be in Smithers Thursday

TransLink seeks injunction ahead of pipeline, Indigenous rights protest

The protest rally is in opposition to the Coastal GasLink and Trans Mountain pipeline projects

Province shows no interest in proposed highway between Alberta and B.C.

Province says it will instead focus on expanding the Kicking Horse Canyon to four lanes

Mysterious bang booms over Sumas Mountain once again

Police unsure of source, quarry companies say, ‘not us’

First case of COVID-19 in B.C. has fully recovered, health officer says

Three other cases are symptom-free and expected to test negative soon

A&W employees in Ladysmith get all-inclusive vacation for 10 years of service

Kelly Frenchy, Katherine Aleck, and Muriel Jack are headed on all-expenses-paid vacations

Via Rail lays off 1,000 employees temporarily as anti-pipeline blockades drag on

The Crown corporation has suspended passenger trains on its Montreal-Toronto and Ottawa-Toronto

Budget 2020: Weaver ‘delighted,’ minority B.C. NDP stable

Project spending soars along with B.C.’s capital debt

Most Read