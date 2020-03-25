HandyDART has suspended fare payments to protect operators. (BLACK PRESS files)

TransLink suspends fare payments for the HandyDART system

Action taken to protect operators and riders during COVID-19 crisis

Starting today TransLink has suspended fare collection on the HandyDART system due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

HandyDART is a door-to-door ride-sharing service for people with physical or cognitive disabilities who cannot use conventional public transit without assistance.

Since the HandyDART fare payment often requires close interaction between operators and customers, TransLink is taking this step to protect operators and promote physical distancing.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge food bank anticipating a flood of registrations

Fare collection has already been suspended for conventional buses to reduce close contact between operators and customers. However, regular fares still apply on SkyTrain, West Coast Express and SeaBus as payment doesn’t involve any person-to-person interaction.

Other HandyDART operational changes include: vehicles being cleaned and disinfected every day; customers being spaced out; and operators being supplied with sanitizing kids including gloves, hand sanitizer bottles or sanitizing wipes.

Around 70 per cent of HandyDART daily trips have already been cancelled which has resulted in fewer customers on each bus and greater social distancing, said TransLink.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

TransLink

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. promises up to $500 monthly in rent support amid COVID-19
Next story
Weddings, big gatherings have to stop, B.C.’s COVID-19 doctor says

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Curating through crisis: Langley artists share galleries from home

Langley Arts Council inspires artists of all kinds to stay home, self-isolate, and create

Langley City announces further closures to help stop COVID-19 spread

Public now barred from sports courts, outdoor gyms, community gardens, and the Sendall greenhouse

Brae Island Regional Park closes to public

Metro Vancouver installed barricades to prohibit gatherings and slow spread of COVID-19

An inside look at the COVID-19 battle at Langley Memorial Hospital

As number of cases rise, so does anxiety among health care staff

Influx in medicinal marijuana sales has Langley clinic cautious about supply

Releaf Compassion Centre has noticed an increase in cannabis demand during COVID-19 closures

55 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

B.C. now has had 462 active cases

Driver arrested for running red lights, driving on rims with child in backseat

Abbotsford Police recommend impaired-driving charges against woman, 24

Nothing to suggest recent homicide in Chilliwack was gang-related: IHIT

IHIT names Chilliwack victim, asks anyone with info about the March 19 incident to come forward

TransLink suspends fare payments for the HandyDART system

Action taken to protect operators and riders during COVID-19 crisis

Weddings, big gatherings have to stop, B.C.’s COVID-19 doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls for alternatives to live ‘celebrations and ceremonies’

World COVID-19 3:30 p.m. update: WHO chief commends Trump

Comprehensive update on coronavirus from around the world

B.C. promises up to $500 monthly in rent support amid COVID-19

Freeze on rent increases, most evictions also taking effect

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

COVID-19: Latex gloves, paper towel and wipes are not flushable, local authorities warn

Improper flushing can clog and damage a community’s septic and sewer systems

Most Read