A TransLink SeaBus. (TransLink)

TransLink to cancel 16 SeaBus sailings due to job action

Job action involves no uniforms and no maintenance worker overtime

Sixteen SeaBus sailings will be cancelled on Sunday due to union job action, according to TransLink.

The job action, which started Friday morning, has Coast Mountain Bus Company bus operators not wearing uniforms and maintenance staff not working overtime. Unifor, the union representing 5,000 transit workers, has said it will continue escalating job action until their demands are met.

Unifor has asked for a bigger pay raise than offered by Coast Mountain Bus Company, and longer scheduled breaks for bus drivers.

On Sunday, TransLink said the following sailings will be cancelled:

  • 1:30 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay
  • 1:45 p.m. from Waterfront

  • 3:30 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay

  • 3:45 p.m. from Waterfront

  • 4:45 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay

  • 5:00 p.m. from Waterfront

TransLink said there will also be 10 sailing cancellations between 6:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., with sailings every 30 minutes instead of every 15. Regular 30 minute service will continue after 9:15 p.m, the transit authority said.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Compliments fresh-cut vegetables recalled due to possible Listeria

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Langley students remove invasive plants from local park

Students from Peter Ewart Middle School were at Routley Park

Langley RCMP need help in locating missing man with dementia

80 year old Lorne Herron was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, in Fort Langley

Developer donations still coming in Langley Township despite rule change

A ban on corporate donations seems to have shifted the focus

LETTER: Federal Langley candidate sees election results as call for change

More than 10,400 people for the local NDP candidate

LANGLEY IN FOCUS: This week in our community

Submit your photos to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

How to prepare for this weekend’s time change and adjust faster

Sleep expert offers ideas to make the transition more smooth

TransLink to cancel 16 SeaBus sailings due to job action

Job action involves no uniforms and no maintenance worker overtime

Compliments fresh-cut vegetables recalled due to possible Listeria

There have been no reports of illness linked to the products

Protesters gather at gender identity speaker’s Vancouver talk despite location switch

Some protesters carried signs proclaiming that ‘Trans rights are human rights’

Alberta separation wouldn’t solve problem of landlocked oil: expert

B.C, or Canada, could still stand in the way of exporting oil to the coast

B.C. VIEWS: Is your community ready for the dementia wave?

Experts warn that the number of people living with dementia could nearly double in the next decade

Pettersson scores 2 as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Sharks

Demko has 24 saves for Vancouver

UPDATE: Victim named in Halloween night homicide near Cultus Lake

Body of Jordan Christopher Smyth found in rural area on Soowahlie reserve near Chilliwack on Nov. 1

Langley soldier, 101, receives service medals nearly 75 years after Second World War

Cloverdale Legion hosts ceremony 74 years in the making

Most Read