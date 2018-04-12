TransLink to test electric buses that take less than 10 minutes to charge

Two-year trial to test four buses along Route 100 from Vancouver to New Westminster

TransLink is taking another step towards a zero-emission bus fleet, piloting four electric-battery buses that charge in less than 10 minutes.

In a news release Thursday, TransLink said the trial run will involve testing two buses from two different manufacturers, New Flyer and Nova Bus, along Route 100 during the next two years.

As the buses travel along Marine Drive in Vancouver through Burnaby and New Westminster, high-powered charging stations provided will be installed at each end of the route.

There, the buses will be charged in as little as four to seven minutes, while the buses are in layover.

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said the trial offers “on-the-ground experience we need to develop our Low Carbon Fleet Strategy and transition towards a zero-emission fleet.”

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.