TransLink to use app to start showing empty seat predictions along bus routes

A TransLink bus pulls up to the 203rd Street stop near Industrial Avenue on Monday, June 7, site of the future SkyTrain station in downtown Langley City. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

  • Aug. 4, 2021 11:30 a.m.
  • News

By Clayton Whitelaw

If you’ve ever got on a bus and ended up sandwiched between two less-than desirable co-passengers, TransLink has the solution for you.

On Wednesday (Aug. 4), TransLink announced a collaboration with Transit app that will provide users with an estimate for how many empty seats are available on a certain bus.

TransLink says that the app, which can be used to plan a trip ahead of time, will now show commuters whether there are a lot of seats, a few seats, or just standing space on any bus along their route.

The predictions are based on historical ridership data in order to provide the most accurate estimation for how much room is available.

“This type of information makes a huge difference if you use a wheelchair, you’re carrying luggage, or just want to feel more comfortable,” Transit app COO David Block-Schachter said.

Transit app were the successful applicants of TransLinks 2020 Open Call for Innovation in order to help make transit in Greater Vancouver safer and more comfortable.

