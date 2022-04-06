Sayward is 74 km north of Campbell River. Photo courtesy Google Maps

Pilot dies in helicopter crash on northern Vancouver Island

Investigators deployed to Sayward following ‘collision with terrain of a helicopter’ — TSB

One person has died after a helicopter crash on northern Vancouver Island.

The Joint Rescue Command Centre in Victoria told the Mirror that they got a distress signal at around 9 a.m. on April 6. A Cormorant Search and Rescue helicopter was deployed from Comox, and it arrived at the scene at 10 a.m. Sayward RCMP were also involved in controlling the site of the incident.

According to an RCMP press release, the commercial helicopter that was moving wood crashed near Johnstone Strait. The lone pilot died as a result of the crash.

The collision involved a Hughes 369D helicopter.

TSB, which investigates air, marine, pipeline and rail incidents, is deploying a team of investigators to Sayward.

The TSB will be gathering information and assessing the incident.

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
