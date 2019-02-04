Three killed in train derailment near Field, B.C.

The incident occured east of Field, B.C. early this morning

Three crew members died when a train derailed near the Alberta border early this morning.

At around 1 a.m. the westbound freight train east of Field derailed and the three crew members on board were fatally injured.

“Our condolences and prayers go out to their families, friends and colleagues,” CP Rail said in an email statement. “A full investigation will take place to determine the cause of this incident.”

There was no threat to public safety and no dangerous goods were involved.

Transportation Safety Board investigators have been deployed to investigate the incident.

Julie Leroux, a spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board said that between 40 and 60 cars derailed and one ended up in a creek, though no leaks were reported.

All of the cars were carrying grain.

Once on site the Transportation Safety Board investigators will interview CP Rail staff as well as first responders and examine and photograph the incident site.

The Review has also reached out to CP Rail for more information.

Check back here for updates as more information becomes available.

 

The site of the incident is not yet confirmed, but it is near Trail. (Google maps)

