Trail cameras were used to help monitor the movement of Tempest, a wolf at the Greater Vancouver Zoo. (BC Trappers Association)

Trail cameras were used to help monitor the movement of Tempest, a wolf at the Greater Vancouver Zoo. (BC Trappers Association)

Trapper expertise used to safely capture escaped Aldergrove zoo wolf

Trail cameras helped pinpoint wolf’s movements

The young female wolf that was missing for two days was returned to its pack at the Greater Vancouver Zoo with the assistance of two Langley trappers.

The B.C. Trappers Association has posted a photo of Tempest from a trail cam set up to monitor the animal’s movements so it could be recaptured and returned to its enclosure that had been deliberately cut open.

“When their other methods weren’t working, local trappers were called,” explained Tim Killey, president of the association.

The zoo along with B.C. Conservation members tried to locate the missing wolf.

Once the trappers become involved, the wolf was quickly found.

“We set out traps Thursday and caught the wolf Friday morning,” he said.

Tempest stayed on the zoo property.

“We didn’t think the wolf would go very far,” Killey said.

Killey explained that as an animal raised in captivity, it is not domesticated but would also not be able to survive in the wild. Zoo-raised wolves, for instance, would not know how to hunt for food.

If it was a wild wolf, it would not have stayed in the area, he added.

Technology helped locate Tempest which was spotted on trail cameras.

“We didn’t just deploy our traps. We deployed our cameras,” he explained.

A foothold restraining trap was used. Killey said it meets Agreement on International Humane Trap Standards and it doesn’t injure the animal. He added it’s the trap used most in B.C.

“It was returned to its pen unharmed,” he explained.

The zoo staff had arrived on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 16 to find that the enclosure had been cut open and wolves were out.

The cubs remained in the enclosure and all but two of the wolves were soon recaptured. Chia, a young wolf, escaped outside of the zoo property and was found dead, likely hit by a car. Killey said the wolf had no experience with things such as cars so being released pretty much “dooms” it.

“Releasing them was the worst thing to do for those animals,” he said.

.

• READ MORE: asf

• READ MORE: Learn about the SEMO Foundation

.

Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Wildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Open letter to Bell says LaFlamme ousting shows sexism, ageism women face at work

Just Posted

PAINFUL TRUTH: Aim for the EV tipping point

Trail cameras were used to help monitor the movement of Tempest, a wolf at the Greater Vancouver Zoo. (BC Trappers Association)
Trapper expertise used to safely capture escaped Aldergrove zoo wolf

Bruce Thomson snapped a shot of what he calls a summer hummer. The hummingbird was spotted outside his Brookswood home recently. "Could be the flowers, or the sunshine, or maybe even all the fresh country air out here. But smiling hummers are everywhere in Langley these days." (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Hummer seems to be smiling

Langley’s Trinity Western University Spartans women’s volleyball team won their Canada West Championship with a 3-1 victory over Alberta Pandas. (Langley Advance Times files)
LEC to host 6 university volleyball teams

Pop-up banner image