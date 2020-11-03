Trashed Township washrooms will cost $6,000 to fix

‘Repetitive’ acts of vandalism of Fort Langley facility will see security cameras installed

It will cost the Township of Langley approximately $6,000 to repair damage to a public washroom in Fort Langley and to install security cameras in a bid to prevent a repeat of the incidents that shut down the facility in October.

There were multiple incidents involving the washrooms, which are accessible by an exterior entrance, located in the north side of the building on the Fort-to-Fort trail near Glover Road bridge in Fort Langley. The building also has the Riverside community room in it.

A statement issued by the Township on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, said due to “repetitive vandalism” of the three washrooms at the Riverside in Fort Langley, the Township is taking steps to mitigate further damage and its associated costs to taxpayers.

“The most recent acts of vandalism included damage to walls, sinks, and dispensers, and the smearing of feces on the walls,” the statement said.

Tab Buckner, Township manager of parks operations, said the steps taken by the municipality “include installing surveillance cameras in the hallway that accesses the washrooms, installing new stronger locks, and our park rangers have stepped up patrols in that area.”

Buckner also asked that community members who witness suspicious activity or vandalism report it to the RCMP.

The Township is aiming to have the repairs completed and the washroom reopened by the coming weekend, he added.

Final costs were estimated to be approximately $4,500 for repairing all damage and cleaning, plus $1,500 for security cameras and locks.


Most Read