A travel advisory is in effect for 36.2km of Highway 97 between Hills Frontage Road and Big Bar Road north of Cache Creek. (Photo credit: Google Maps)

Travel advisory on Highway 97 between Cache Creek and Clinton area

Drivers advised to avoid area due to compact ice and extremely slippery conditions

The Ministry of Transportation has issued a travel advisory for a 36.2km stretch of Highway 97 between Cache Creek and Big Bar Road north of Clinton.

The travel advisory is for the section of Highway 97 (Cariboo Highway) between Hills Frontage Road (12km north of Cache Creek) and Big Bar Road (seven kilometres north of Clinton), and is due to compact ice and extremely slippery conditions, particularly around Maiden Creek hill.

Crews are sanding the area and using a grader to try to restore good winter driving conditions in the area, but temperatures are too low for chemical treatments such as salt to work effectively.

Temperatures are expected to rise in the area over the next few days, and chemical treatments will be applied. Until then, however, drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and/or consider an alternative route.

Updates will be posted to www.drivebc.ca as conditions on the highway change.


