Tree bylaw tweaked, but passed by Langley Township council

Councillors debated changes to the tree protection rules

After years of discussing the issue, Langley Township council voted in favour of a tree protection bylaw Monday evening.

The bylaw was approved unanimously, but only after the council batted around a pair of amendments proposed by Councillor Eric Woodward.

The bylaw bans the removal of trees from rural and residential property without a permit, but it was the exemptions that had council debating for some time.

One exemption allows removal of trees less than 30 centimetres in diameter at about chest-height without a permit.

Woodward wanted to reduce that to 20 centimetres, based on comments from the public hearing earlier this month, he said.

He noted that the bylaw also allows landowners to remove one tree every two years without giving any reason, and permit fees are waived for that exception.

“I think it should remain at 30,” said Coun. Blair Whitmarsh.

But the council, which was sitting with Mayor Jack Froese absent for the evening, passed that amendment on a five to three vote.

Later in the evening, Coun. Kim Richter called for reconsideration of the amendment, to bring the rule into line with existing Township guidelines about the size of significant trees at 30 cm.

The second vote saw the amendment fail on a seven to one vote. This means the exemption on tree cutting will still extend to any tree below 30 centimetres in diameter.

Woodward’s second amendment, which passed, removed a “species exclusion” that allowed a few types of trees, including cottonwoods, to be cut down regardless of size.

Despite the debate, the council was broadly in favour of some form of tree protection bylaw.

“All I can tell you is give trees a chance,” quipped Coun. Petrina Arnason.

Several councillors, including Woodward and Coun. Steve Ferguson, mentioned that reviewing the bylaw again in a year might be a good idea.

Trees can still be cut down for a wide variety of reasons, including for farming purposes, to install a building or septic tank, or if there is any hazard from the tree.

The bylaw must be given one final approval from council before becoming official.

READ MORE: Tree protection bylaw passes first hurdle in Township

Previous story
40 cats surrendered in apparent hoarding at B.C. home

Just Posted

Tree bylaw tweaked, but passed by Langley Township council

Councillors debated changes to the tree protection rules

VIDEO: Plane veers into ditch on takeoff from Langley Airport

Fire, ambulance, and police were called to scene

Crime Briefs: Suspects responsible for mandolin theft, cheque fraud, graffiti

Police are asking for tips to identify a number of suspects

LETTER: Trudeau should send his own money to France

Money spent on Notre Dame renovation better spent on helping people

Playing for Canada: Langley baseball players nominated to Pan Am team

Team roster announced Tuesday

VIDEO: Tributes flow on 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death

Jackson received a fatal dose of the anesthetic propofol on June 25, 2009. He died at age 50

VIDEO: Killer whale steals fisherman’s catch off North Coast

Fishing duel results in eager orca snagging salmon in Prince Rupert

40 cats surrendered in apparent hoarding at B.C. home

Officers found the cats living among piles of garbage and feces, suffering from fleas

Tsilhqot’in Nation urges Taseko Mines to stop drilling plans before conflict grows

Nation said Teztan Biny area is of ‘profound cultural and spiritual importance’

Vancouver Aquarium drops cetacean ban lawsuit in new lease agreement

Ocean Wise CEO Lasse Gustavsson called the updated lease an exciting new chapter for the aquarium

Okanagan RCMP bike patrol rolls up on alleged stolen vehicle from Burnaby

The driver, a 30-year-old Kelowna man, has been held in custody and is facing possible charges of possession of stolen property and obstructing a police officer

Mother of NHLer Carey Price elected chief of B.C. First Nation

Lynda Price previously served as chief of Ulkatcho First Nation from 2005-2009

Man arrested after pimping investigation in Whistler

A 44-year-old man has been charged with procuring and benefiting from sexual services

Thieves steal two $40K chairs featuring gold serpents from B.C. furniture store

Chairs believed to be the only two of its kind in Canada, police said

Most Read