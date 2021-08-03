A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alberta, June, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alberta, June, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Tree planter dies after bear attack in northern Alberta

Fish and wildlife officers working to identify bear responsible following incident near Swan Hills

RCMP in Alberta say a 26-year-old tree planter has died after being attacked by a bear.

Spokesman Cpl. Troy Savinkoff says police were called on Saturday afternoon about the attack, which he says happened in a remote location northwest of Swan Hills.

Savinkoff says the woman was flown by a private helicopter to the airport in Swan Hills, where they were met by EMS, but she did not survive.

A statement by Alberta’s Justice and Solicitor General office says it is suspected the person was working in the area when an adult black bear attacked.

The statement says fish and wildlife officers have set up a trail camera and traps in the area, and that they took samples from the victim’s clothing for analysis to create a DNA profile of the bear.

It says officers have located three black bears near the site of the attack and are awaiting DNA results to confirm if one of them is responsible.

Savinkoff says the woman was from Peers, Alta., but the family does not want her name released.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘Bad-ass dude that took on a grizzly bear’ doesn’t let 2019 B.C. attack bring him down

bearsWildlife

Previous story
UPDATE: Six wildfires remain on BCWS map, one under control
Next story
VIDEO: 3-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Aldergrove sends one to hospital

Just Posted

Langley anti-bigotry activist Cran Campbell welcomed the federal government announcement on July 29 of new online anti-hate legislation, but he is concerned about the possibility of an election that could scuttle the plan. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Proposed new online hate laws welcomed by Langley anti-bigotry activist

Emergency crews were called to three-vehicle crash, involving a motorcycle at 264th Street and 56th Avenue on the south side of the Trans-Canada Highway on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. One person was sent to hospital. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: 3-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Aldergrove sends one to hospital

Langley’s Caleb Davies tied for second at the MJT Western Championship presented by Junior Golf Hub at Copper Point Golf Club in Invermere on July 27 and 28. (file)
Langley golfers take second spots at MJT championships

CARES cat shelter and Embrace a Discarded Animal Society have teamed up to host a cat adoption event Aug. 5, 6 and 7, 2021. (CARES and Embrace photos)
Animal welfare groups partner to find kitties and cats new Langley homes