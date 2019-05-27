A tree protection bylaw is up for consideration at Langley Township council tonight (Langley Advance Times files)

Tree protection bylaw up for debate in Langley Township

Council is set to consider the bylaw Monday night

Langley Township council will consider a tree protection bylaw that could regulate tree cutting on all residential lots tonight (Monday, May 27).

Brookswood has been under a tree protection bylaw since 2014, but most of the Township has had no tree protection, despite most of the community’s neighbours, including Abbotsford and Surrey, already having such bylaws.

Tree protection bylaw debates at council have often centered around the desire to preserve trees and green space, versus the worry that the bylaw would be too much of a financial or bureaucratic burden on property owners who needed to remove trees.

The proposed bylaw includes a few measures that exempt certain trees.

Trees with a trunk diameter of less than 30 cm measured at 1.4 metres from the ground are exempt from the bylaw.

In addition, property owners would be allowed to remove two trees per lot every two years without paying a fee or submitting an arbourist’s report, though they would still need a permit.

Finally, alder, birch, and cottonwood trees would be excluded from the regulations.

Although based on Richmond’s tree protection bylaw, there have been changes made for local conditions, including the fact that many rural Township residents use wells and septic tanks.

The existing tree protection bylaw that has covered Brookswood since 2014 would be repealed and replaced with this new Township-wide bylaw if it passes.

If the bylaw passes at Monday’s council meeting, there will be a public hearing on the bylaw before a final decision, so residents can voice their opinions to council.

