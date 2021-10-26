Trial in Langley triple-murder case not expected until next fall

Three bodies were found on June 13, 2020, in or near a home on Langley’s Wakefield Drive. Kia Ebrahimian was later charged with second degree murder in the death of three family members. (Langley Advance Times files)

It will be the fall of 2022 at the earliest before the man accused of a triple homicide in Langley goes on trial.

Kia Ebrahimian is charged with second degree murder in the deaths of his sibling, mother, and step-father. He is due back in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster for an appearance on November 18, but jury selection for a trial has been scheduled for September of next year, according to the court registry.

Jury selection typically takes place shortly before a trial begins.

On June 13, 2020, Medea ‘Befrin’ Ebrahimian, their mother Tatiana Bazyar, and Bazyar’s common-law husband Francesco Zangrilli were all found dead at or near the scene of a house fire in the 19600 block of Wakefield Drive in the Langley Meadows neighbourhood.

Kia Ebrahimian, Befrin’s brother, was charged with murder a month later. He was 24 when he was first charged in the summer of 2020.

If convicted, Ebrahimian would face life in prison, with a parole eligibility of between 10 and 25 years, determined by the judge.

Ebrahimian has made several court appearances over the summer and fall of last year. Details of a bail hearing in the case are covered by a publication ban.

Persons charged with criminal offences are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

