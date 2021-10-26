Trial in Langley triple-murder case not expected until next fall

It will be the fall of 2022 at the earliest before the man accused of a triple homicide in Langley goes on trial.
Kia Ebrahimian is charged with second degree murder in the deaths of his sibling, mother, and step-father. He is due back in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster for an appearance on November 18, but jury selection for a trial has been scheduled for September of next year, according to the court registry.
Jury selection typically takes place shortly before a trial begins.
On June 13, 2020, Medea ‘Befrin’ Ebrahimian, their mother Tatiana Bazyar, and Bazyar’s common-law husband Francesco Zangrilli were all found dead at or near the scene of a house fire in the 19600 block of Wakefield Drive in the Langley Meadows neighbourhood.
Kia Ebrahimian, Befrin’s brother, was charged with murder a month later. He was 24 when he was first charged in the summer of 2020.
If convicted, Ebrahimian would face life in prison, with a parole eligibility of between 10 and 25 years, determined by the judge.
Ebrahimian has made several court appearances over the summer and fall of last year. Details of a bail hearing in the case are covered by a publication ban.
Persons charged with criminal offences are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.
