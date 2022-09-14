Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (Black Press Media files)

Trial in Langley triple murder faces delay due to Queen’s funeral

Day of mourning likely to close down Supreme Court trials

The trial of a Langley man accused of a triple murder will likely be delayed by a day due to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

Kia Ebrahimian’s trial on charges of second degree murder in the deaths of three family members was set to start on Sept. 19.

However it appears that like government offices and schools, most courts in B.C. will be shut down for the queen’s funeral.

The Provincial Court of British Columbia has already announced that all provincial court locations will be closed on Monday.

Although Ebrahimian’s trial was set to take place in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, it appears it will also likely be delayed. A court clerk said the trial would probably begin on the next day, Tuesday Sept. 20. It is scheduled to run until Oct. 14.

Ebrahimian faces three charges of second degree murder in the June 13, 2020 deaths of his sibling Medea ‘Befrin’ Ebrahimian, their mother Tatiana Bazyar, and Bazyar’s common-law husband Francesco Zangrilli.

All were found dead at or near the scene of a house fire in the 19600 block of Wakefield Drive in the Langley Meadows neighbourhood. Ebrahimian was charged with murder a month after the killings. He was 24 when charged in the summer of 2020.

Jury selection was scheduled to take place in early September, but on Aug. 4, Ebrahimian’s defence opted to proceed tofor a trial with a judge alone deciding guilt or innocence.

If convicted, Ebrahimian would face life in prison, with a parole eligibility of between 10 and 25 years, determined by the judge.

The day of the queen’s funeral has been declared a day of mourning in Canada and B.C., but most workers will not get a day off. Government offices, schools, and universities will be shut down for the day.

READ ALSO: Accused killer opts for no jury in Langley triple murder trial

READ ALSO: Schools, Crown corps to close as Horgan declares Sept. 19 a holiday to mourn the queen

