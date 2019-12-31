James Gordon of Abbotsford is scheduled to start his trial on Feb. 3 on 18 charges related to a hit-and-run spree in Langley and Abbotsford in December 2018.

Trial scheduled for man charged with 2018 hit-and-run spree

James Gordon faces 18 charges related to incidents in Langley and Abbotsford

An Abbotsford man charged in relation to a hit-and-run spree that injured several pedestrians in Langley and Abbotsford a year ago is scheduled to begin his trial on Feb. 20.

James Joseph Gordon’s trial is set to run from Feb. 3 to 13 in Abbotsford provincial court.

He faces 18 charges: five counts each of assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a vehicle and failing to stop at the scene of an accident; two counts of possession of stolen property; and one count of arson.

Police previously reported that at around 8 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2018, a driver began speeding through north Langley and was deliberately trying to run down pedestrians.

RELATED: 17 new charges laid in hit-and-run rampage in Langley, Abbotsford

Six people were struck in Langley between 8:11 and 10:12 p.m. Two dogs were also hit, and one of them died.

Several people were injured and taken to hospital.

The driver then headed to Abbotsford and hit one final pedestrian at 10:32 p.m.

Police said the man then torched and abandoned his stolen Mazda pickup truck and took another car, but was captured shortly after by Langley RCMP and Abbotsford Police.

MORE: Suspect in hit-and-run spree makes brief court appearance

Gordon was charged the following day with possession of stolen property and breaching the bail conditions that had been placed on him following a stolen-vehicle charge on Nov. 19 in Abbotsford.

He was then charged with 17 more offences on Dec. 28. An 18th charge was later added.

– with files from Matthew Claxton, Langley Advance Times

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Designated drivers who charge for rides in B.C. may be breaking the law

Just Posted

Greater Vancouver Zoo says improvements are coming following report animals are housed in ‘barren’ enclosures

Manager promises upgrades including a safari park and better accommodation for big cats

New Year’s celebrations happening in Langley

Some events are hosting a ’20s theme night

Beginning the new year, swimmingly

Choices for Langley residents range from outdoor polar bear plunges to indoor heated pools

Forecast of heavy rain prompts extreme weather alert by Langley shelter

Homeless advised to come in from the rain

WEATHER: Up to 30 millimetres of rainfall expected on New Year’s Eve in Langley

Showers are expected to end late evening, Environment Canada reports

Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

Abbotsford man charged in Ontario exploitation probe has record of sexual offences

Danny Depew was the subject of two prior public warnings from Calgary police

INFOGRAPHIC: B.C.’s most-crowded hospitals are in Fraser Valley, Northern B.C.

See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19

Rain, snow set B.C. up for soggy, slippery start to 2020

Warnings cover much of the province on New Year’s Eve

Avalanche in northwestern B.C. kills two snowboarders

Two young men from Alaska were killed in Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park

Ex-Kelowna cop accused of sending explicit photos and threatening domestic-violence victim

A woman claims she had to leave the Kelowna area to avoid further harassment by RCMP members

Heavy snowfall warning for Coquihalla Highway

Snow amounts of 20-30 cm expected for North and Central Okanagan and other Interior regions

B.C. couple donates thousands to charity from their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house

Uniquely decorated house attracted more than 2,000 Potterheads in one weekend for a good cause

Most Read