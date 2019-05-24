Trial slated to start Monday for accused killer of Abbotsford cop

Oscar Arfmann is slated to go on trial on Monday, May 27 for the murder of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson.

The man charged with killing Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson in 2017 is scheduled to start his trial Monday in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

The proceedings are expected to get underway at 10 a.m. for Oscar Arfmann, 67.

Arfmann, an Alberta resident, was charged Nov. 7, 2017 with first-degree murder after Davidson was killed in the line of duty the day before.

The 53-year-old officer was the first on scene after police received reports of shots being fired at civilians at a strip mall on Mt. Lehman Road in Abbotsford.

Davidson was struck by gunfire and was pronounced dead in hospital shortly after.

Arfmann was arrested not far from the scene following a brief police chase that ended in a crash and with more shots being fired. He was injured in the incident and was taken to hospital.

Arfmann was originally scheduled to begin his trial on Jan. 21 of this year, but the date was changed to May 21 and now to May 27.

The trial is expected to last about eight weeks.

Arfmann had initially elected to have a trial by jury, but that has since been changed to a judge-only trial.

Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 6, 2017.

