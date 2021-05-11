Trina Hunt’s remains were found in the Hope area on March 29. Her family is asking the public to think back to the weekend prior to when she went missing. (Photo courtesy of IHIT.)

Trina Hunt’s remains were found in the Hope area on March 29. Her family is asking the public to think back to the weekend prior to when she went missing. (Photo courtesy of IHIT.)

Trina Hunt’s family appeals to killer to step forward after remains found in Hope

Cousins also ask Hope residents to think back to weekend Port Moody woman was in the area

If you remember something from the weekend of Jan. 16 and 17 in and around Hope, now is the time to let police know.

Family members of Trina Hunt, whose body was recovered in the Hope area, are appealing to the public to really think about the weekend she went missing.

Hunt’s cousins, Stephanie and Colin Ibbott spoke with Vancouver media this week. In the interview, aired on Global News, they also urged Hunt’s killer to come forward.

Hunt and her husband allegedly spent a weekend in Hope visiting a campground they visited about 20 years prior, her cousins said. On the Sunday afternoon (Jan. 17, 2021), Trina sent a text to someone saying she was trying a “digital detox” weekend.

Her husband is reported to be the last person to see her, at 6 a.m. Monday morning (Jan. 18, 2021) at their Port Moody home. He reported her missing from their home later that day. A massive search effort was launched in the Port Moody area.

Her body showed up in the Hope area, on March 29, and RCMP informed the family it was her on May 1.

The family has created a Facebook page where they communicate with the public, Justice For Trina #Justice For Trina, Her Sparkle Will Never Fade. On the page, they vow to continue searching for answers, and justice.

“The fight for Trina is nowhere near over,” the page states. “Although Trina has been brought home to her loving family, she cannot rest peacefully until justice is brought to her name.

We must have justice. Trina deserves nothing less.”

The case turned into a homicide investigation after her body was found, south of Silver Creek.

“The missing person investigation of Trina Hunt has now transitioned into a case of homicide,” said Sgt. Frank Jang, a spokesman for IHIT.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

READ MORE: IHIT: Body found in Hope identified as missing Port Moody woman

READ MORE: No link between missing B.C. women; RCMP dispel ‘rumours’ over white van abductions

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

HomicideIHITMissing woman

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
75% of Canadians need 1st vaccine dose to have more normal summer: Trudeau
Next story
B.C. doctors could face consequences for spreading COVID misinformation: college

Just Posted

The site of a planned new restaurant will be that of the former Lampliter and the cottage next door on Glover Road. (Langley Advance Times files)
Vacant Fort Langley buildings to be replaced with restaurant

The new project will retain a large tree on Glover Road

Undated Google photo of Safeway (20871 Fraser Hwy.).
Safeway, FreshCo, Shoppers and three Langley schools record COVID-19 cases

Two COVID-positive staff reported at same Safeway within days

Trash collectors in Langley City will start refusing to pick up organic waste mixed with plastic. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Organic waste mixed with plastic will be left at the curb, Langley City warns

Plastic contamination of green bins called ‘exceptionally high and unacceptable’

Langley RCMP say this woman was seen in a surveillance video on March 31, 2021 walking between two homes in the 8500-block of 205B Street minutes before a fire that saw one of the homes destroyed and the other sustain significant damage. (Langley RCMP)
Langley RCMP search for possible arson suspect after fire damages 2 Willoughby homes

The fire was reported on March 31

Google Maps screenshot taken at 7:30 a.m.
TRAFFIC: Westbound Highway 1 crash blocking left lane in Langley

Incident at 264th Street slowing morning commuters

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

Laketown Shakedown has been rescheduled for 2022, with options for ticket holders to receive refunds or credit for future events. (File photo)
Sunfest country music bash won’t be shining on B.C. in 2021

Annual Vancouver Island Festival cancelled due to COVID-19, along with Laketown Shakedown

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation elected chief councillor Moses Martin, who was also Chantel Moore’s grandfather, speaks to media in Port Alberni on Aug. 16, 2020, during a visit from NDP leader Jagmeet Singh following the police shooting of Chantel Moore. (Elena Rardon photo)
Mother of 2 shot by police in critical condition says B.C. First Nation chief

Community ‘devastated’ by third member of 1,150-person Vancouver Island nation shot in less than a year

B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham promotes the government’s BuyBC food program in 2019. (B.C. government)
Money running out for fresh fruit, vegetables, milk in B.C. schools

‘Looking at ways to support this type of program,’ minister says

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Experts now predict 33.6% rise in B.C. home sales for 2021

BCREA economists also predict home prices to increase by 14.3%

B.C. Auditor General Michael Pickup in 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. didn’t effectively manage conservation lands program: auditor general

Michael Pickup says staff had limited approaches to resolving the unauthorized use of the most at-risk conservation lands

The majority of city council votes in favour of this design for a new Salmon Arm flag on Monday, May 10, 2021. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Majority of council salutes new flag for Salmon Arm

Two councillors raise concerns about logo being too corporate for a flag

(Pixabay)
B.C. doctors could face consequences for spreading COVID misinformation: college

College says doctors have a higher level of responsibility to not spread incorrect information

Most Read