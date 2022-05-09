Trinity Western University graduates 750

Event at Langley Events Centre one of the largest in TWU history

More than 750 students took part in one of Trinity Western University’s largest-ever graduating classes on Saturday April 30. (Wendy Lees/Special to Langley Advance Times)

More than 750 graduates took part in one of Trinity Western University’s (TWU) largest graduating ceremony on Saturday, April 30 at Langley Events Centre.

Trinity Western’s graduation weekend included a baccalaureate service on Friday, April 29 at the Langley campus’ David E. Enarson Gymnasium, followed by a graduation ceremony on Saturday, April 30 at the LEC.

“Today marks a significant change in your life,” TWU President Mark Husbands encouraged the graduands, “Wherever you go, you will carry our respect, prayers, and hope with you. The world needs your commitment, gifts, leadership, strength, and faith.”

At the graduation ceremony, Rachel Sousa, alumna and Trinity Fellow, led the opening prayer, while Ukrainian student Marko Zolotarov read aloud in Ukrainian and English the Scripture verses of 2 Timothy 3:16-17, from which says that all scripture is “God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness.”

Grace Konrad (BSc in Nursing) was the 2022 undergraduate valedictorian. In addition to being undergraduate class valedictorian, Konrad has won back-to-back Canada West medals in the 300m races in 2019 and 2020. This year she also won a TWU Complete Champion Award, which recognizes student-athletes who “advance to the edge of their abilities both academically and personally, and who also demonstrate leadership and a desire to grow spiritually.”

Benjamin Birkenstock (MA in Interdisciplinary Humanities) was the 2022 graduate valedictorian. Birkenstock hhas completed his graduate thesis on the virtue of humility in Daoist philosophy and contemporary psychology.

Trinity Western conferred an honorary Doctor of Divinity degree upon Craig A. Evans, the John Bisagno Distinguished Professor of Christian Origins from Houston Theological Seminary and this year’s commencement speaker.

Andrea Orr, Sessional Assistant Professor of Nursing, was named winner of the 2022 Davis Distinguished Teaching Award.

Dr. Heather Strong, Sessional Assistant Professor of Leadership, won the Provost’s Innovative Teaching Award, an award “to acknowledge a faculty member who is creating or embracing new methods to invigorate students’ learning” and recognizing unique and engaging teaching methods.

