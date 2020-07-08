Trio of orphaned grizzly bear cubs find new home at Greater Vancouver Zoo

The cubs whose mother was killed by hunters would have otherwise been euthanized, the zoo says

Greater Vancouver Zoo in Aldergrove is now home to three grizzly bear cubs, who would have otherwise been euthanized.

The trio was reportedly orphaned when their mother was shot and killed by hunters in Calgary, the zoo said in a statement.

“The grizzly bear triplets are adapting well to their new surroundings and are having fun discovering their new habitat,” it added.

Grizzly bears – which the zoo already has one adult – typically stay with their mother for three years before heading out on their own.

As such, they will require special care from zoo staff in the next few years, the zoo said.

Greater Vancouver Zoo has been home to a grizzly bear for the past 22 years, as well as three black bears from Alaska – which came to the facility as cubs.

The zoo plans to launch an online naming contest, where the public will be invited to name the three bear cubs.

