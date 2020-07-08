(Greater Vancouver Zoo/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Trio of orphaned grizzly bear cubs find new home at Greater Vancouver Zoo

The cubs whose mother was killed by hunters would have otherwise been euthanized, the zoo says

Greater Vancouver Zoo in Aldergrove is now home to three grizzly bear cubs, who would have otherwise been euthanized.

The trio was reportedly orphaned when their mother was shot and killed by hunters in Calgary, the zoo said in a statement.

“The grizzly bear triplets are adapting well to their new surroundings and are having fun discovering their new habitat,” it added.

Grizzly bears – which the zoo already has one adult – typically stay with their mother for three years before heading out on their own.

As such, they will require special care from zoo staff in the next few years, the zoo said.

RELATED: Orphaned baby black bears being raised at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Greater Vancouver Zoo has been home to a grizzly bear for the past 22 years, as well as three black bears from Alaska – which came to the facility as cubs.

The zoo plans to launch an online naming contest, where the public will be invited to name the three bear cubs.

Aldergrove

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

(Greater Vancouver Zoo/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Comments are closed

Previous story
Fraser Valley woman complains of violent RCMP takedown during wellness check

Just Posted

LETTER: Langley blackface event from 2006 should be history

Events from the past can’t be judged with today’s viewpoint, a local woman writes

LETTER: Racist comment at Langley school disheartening

Such comments belong in long ago history, letter writer says

Trio of orphaned grizzly bear cubs find new home at Greater Vancouver Zoo

The cubs whose mother was killed by hunters would have otherwise been euthanized, the zoo says

Scavenger hunt sends residents around Langley City to locate landmarks

Family-friendly activity held throughout July instead of Community Day due to COVID-19 precautions

Industrial accident cuts power to more than 1,600 in Langley this hour

BC Hydro crews are on scene

Horrifying video shows near head-on collision on Trans Canada

The video was captured on dash cam along Highway 1

Second Vancouver strip club hit by possible COVID-19 exposure event

Exposure event happened on July 1

Surrey in rare position to redefine policing amid calls for defunding

The wheels were set in motion for the new police service in 2018

Fraser Valley woman complains of violent RCMP takedown during wellness check

Mounties respond that she was not co-operating during Mental Health Act apprehension

B.C. sees 12 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Three outbreaks exist in health-care settings

Lost dog swims Columbia River multiple times searching for home

The dog was missing from his Castlegar home for three days.

COVID-19: B.C. promotes video-activated services card

Mobile app allows easier video identity verification

ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Tests have been on hold for four months due to COVID-19

Would you take a COVID-19 vaccine? Poll suggests most Canadians say yes

75 per cent of Canadians would agree to take a novel coronavirus vaccine

Most Read