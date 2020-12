Firefighters were on scene at the crash

Langley Township firefighters at the crash where a truck hit a garage door in Murrayville. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

A truck crashed through a garage door at a house in Murrayville on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. in the 4900 block of 215th Street, a side street with single family homes.

The white pickup appeared to have collided with a garage door and caved it in.

An ambulance was on scene, but it was unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

