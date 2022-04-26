RCMP patch. (Black Press Media files)

Truck crash closes Langley’s 16th Avenue for hours

It took a while to haul the large vehicle out of a ditch

One of Langley’s major commuter routes was closed for hours overnight and into the morning as crews cleaned up a crashed semi-tractor and trailer.

The truck was heading west on 16th Avenue at 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26 when it crashed off the road and into a ditch, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The truck apparently sank somewhat after the crash, but it didn’t hit any major trees or power poles.

The driver was unharmed.

The crash closed down 16th Avenue for hours because of the size of the rig. The road re-opened later on Tuesday morning once it had been hauled out of the ditch and towed away.

