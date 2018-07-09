Truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash to appear in court Tuesday

He faces 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death

A truck driver facing criminal charges in a fatal collision involving the Humboldt Broncos team bus is to appear in court for the first time on Tuesday.

RCMP say Jaskirat Sidhu, who is 29, is to be in provincial court in Melfort at 9:30 a.m.

Sidhu is charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily injury.

He was arrested on Friday at his home in Calgary after a three-month police investigation.

Sixteen people, including 10 players, were killed and 13 players were injured when the junior hockey team’s bus and a transport truck driven by Sidhu crashed at a rural Saskatchewan intersection on April 6.

Sidhu was not hurt.

READ MORE: Calgary truck company owner apologizes for hockey bus crash

He was taken into custody after the crash, but was released the same night.

The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game.

RCMP have said they will not release any details of the investigation or what they believe happened. The only thing the Mounties have said to this point is that the truck was in the intersection when the collision occurred.

Supt. Derek Williams said Friday that the probe was exhaustive and included 60 core investigators combing through records, interviewing five dozen witnesses and using 3D technology to determine what happened.

“In order to lay these charges, we require evidence the motor vehicle was being operated in a manner that is dangerous to the public,” he said.

“We’ve looked at every aspect of the collision, including speed of the vehicles, point of impact, position of the vehicles, impairment, road and weather conditions and witness evidence.

“Every piece of information was carefully examined.”

The Canadian Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Ferries sailing cancellation continue between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen
Next story
B.C. fire chief says there’s no need to park so far away from fire hydrants

Just Posted

VIDEO: Guide dog walk gives participant a new ‘leash’ on life

Attendance was light at the third Walk for Dog Guides in Fort Langley on Sunday.

Langley heptathlete only 27 points shy of Olympic standard

Georgia Ellenwood looks to run, jump, and throw her way towards upcoming summer Olympics.

Langley transplant recipient earns silver in three sports

Living life to its fullest with his new kidney, Chad Costello competes in Canadian Transplant Games.

Langley City firefighter hangs his hat on safety in bid for council

After 40 years of living in the City, Bruce Kilby wants a seat on council in this October election.

UPDATED: 10-year-old missing Vancouver girl found

Maryjane Tom had not been seen since midnight, but has since been located.

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

Duct tape used to haul boat nets B.C. driver hefty fine

Vessel was held with duct-tape reinforced straps on a trailer with no brakes and a handmade axle

B.C. fire chief says there’s no need to park so far away from fire hydrants

Reducing parking distance limits from fire hydrants could create 2,650 new parking spaces in Surrey, city staff say

Truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash to appear in court Tuesday

He faces 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death

Starbucks gets rid of plastic straws in favour of recyclable lids

Project to start in Vancouver and Seattle. All iced drinks will have the new design by 2020

5 to start your day

South Surrey train victim’s friends remember his life, a crash kills one in Mission and more

BC Ferries sailing cancellation continue between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Travellers are being warned about long lines at ferry terminals

Police, search and rescue respond after two-boat collision north of Vancouver

Two boats collided in Indian Arm

Official: 4 more boys brought out of flooded Thai cave

Eight of the 12 boys have now been rescued

Most Read