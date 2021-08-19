Officers were called to Brookswood on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 after a pedestrian was struck around 7:30 p.m. (Langley Advance Times file)

Truck driver in Langley fails to yield, sends 60-year-old pedestrian to hospital

Woman is in stable condition, RCMP say

A 60-year-old woman was taken to hospital after being struck by a truck in Langley earlier this week.

On Tuesday evening officers were called to the Brookswood neighbourhood at 200th Street and 40th Avenue around 7:30 p.m. after a truck failed to yield to the pedestrian, said Sgt. Rebecca Parslow with Langley RCMP.

“[The woman] suffered broken bones and was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital in stable condition,” Parslow said.

There is no criminality involved, Parslow explained, the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

