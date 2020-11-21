Fort Langley’s proposed new truck route is outlined in red. It would move most truck traffic around the village of Fort Langley. (Langley Township Engineering/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Truck routes could be removed from Fort Langley

The cost of the long-discussed changes are to be debated by council

Traffic around Fort Langley, Glen Valley, and neighbouring areas could look different if Township council approves a $15.6 million project to change truck routes.

The changes would largely remove large trucks from routes running straight through downtown Fort Langley, moving them to alternate routes that would veer around the village, using Rawlison Crescent and 240th Street rather than Glover Road for trucks accessing Glen Valley.

Langley Township council is expected to debate the proposal and its funding at the council meeting on Monday, Nov. 23.

The list of planned changes to the truck route is:

• Removal of Glover Road from 88th Avenue to the Fraser River.

• Removal of 96th Avenue from 216th Street to Glover Road.

• Removal of Mavis Avenue from Glover Road to River Road.

• Removal of River Road from Mavis Avenue to 240th Street.

• Removal of 88th Avenue east of 264th Street.

• Addition of Rawlison Crescent from 232nd Street to 240th Street.

• Addition of 240th Street from Rawlison to River Road.

Of the changes, $7.44 million could be paid for by development cost charges, which are collected by the Township from new developments to pay for community infrastructure.

The remaining $8.2 million needed to complete the changes is not eligible for funding from DCCs, said the Township’s engineering report, and the Township would need to find another source for the funds.

Residents and business owners in Fort Langley have been lobbying for the removal of truck traffic for years, including with a petition this February.

Fort Langley association tries to get trucks out of village

The changes include new street lights, road widening, and other upgrades to the new roads to allow for large truck traffic.

Most Read