Truck takes out porch in Langley

Langley RCMP investigate accident for impaired charges

A 51-year-old Langley woman who crashed her Honda truck into a front porch failed a roadside screening test for blood alcohol levels Monday night, police said.

Just before 11 p.m. on Monday (Oct. 14), a house near 95 Avenue and 212 Street was hit by the truck.

An online image appeared to show the driver’s side airbag had deployed, and the porch of the house had suffered extensive damage.

No injuries were reported.

Langley RCMP are carrying out an criminal investigation that, by it’s nature, will take longer than a roadside driving suspension or prohibition would, Cpl. Craig van Herk explained.

“It entails a report to Crown Counsel” before charges, if any are laid, van Herk told the Langley Advance Times.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Thanksgiving Day crash in Langley sent a few to hospital

READ ALSO: Crash near Langley City roundabout snaps light standard

Under the Motor Vehicle Act, police in B.C. may serve driving prohibitions or licence suspensions in order to remove alcohol- and drug-affected drivers from the road.

If a driver fails a roadside screening test, police have the option of sizing the driver’s licence for up to 90 days and the driver in question is not allowed to drive until the suspension period is over and they retrieve the licence from the police station.

Officers also have the power to order a vehicle impounded as long as 90 days and drivers will have to pay all towing and vehicle storage costs before they can retrieve their vehicle.

Penalties for an impaired driver convicted under the criminal code of Canada are more severe, however, with a one- to three-year driving ban and minimum $1,000 fine on a first conviction, rising to a two- to -five year ban and minimum 30 days imprisonment, to a minimum three-year driving ban and a minimum prison time of 120 days on a third conviction.

A three-time offender could face a lifetime driving ban.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fatal overdoses down by 33% in B.C., but carfentanil deaths continue to spike

Just Posted

PHOTOS: The Aldergrove library welcomes joyful sounds for its 60th birthday

A celebration with cake, costumes, and a cappella

10 Questions: Langley-Aldergrove canidates answer

See how six candidates responded to our questions this election

Report of gun causes police scramble in Langley

Police are still investigating a possible robbery

Young Langley adults bring Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to the stage

Fraser Valley Youth Musical Theatre will perform at the Clarke Theatre, Oct. 17 to 24, in Mission

Langley City firefighters raise $3,000 for muscular dystrophy

The annual Boot Drive benefits Muscular Dystrophy Canada

VIDEO: B.C. man’s yard comes alive with grizzlies at night

Malakwa man has captured images of 12 different grizzlies on video

Man who orchestrated Mission murders gets day parole after serving less than three years

Victims’ parents express grief, outrage over parole board decision

Fatal overdoses down by 33% in B.C., but carfentanil deaths continue to spike

Carfentanil, an illicit drug more powerful than fentanyl, causing more deaths than ever

VIDEO: Bear enjoying ‘Thanksgiving apple feast’ stops traffic in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge Bears group rallies to save animal

First case of ‘probable’ vaping-related illness in B.C. ‘not surprising’: UBC prof

Health officials warn this could be the first of many

A year after pot legalization in Canada, it’s a slow roll

It’s one year into Canada’s experiment in legal marijuana, and hundreds of legal pot shops have opened

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

Three men charged in plot to kill ‘well known’ Vancouver drug trafficker

Police said fight was between rival gang members

ICBC willing to loosen grip on driver claim data, David Eby says

Private insurers say claims record monopoly keeps them out

Most Read