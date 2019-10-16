Truck takes out porch in Langley

A 51-year-old Langley woman who crashed her Honda truck into a front porch failed a roadside screening test for blood alcohol levels Monday night, police said.

Just before 11 p.m. on Monday (Oct. 14), a house near 95 Avenue and 212 Street was hit by the truck.

An online image appeared to show the driver’s side airbag had deployed, and the porch of the house had suffered extensive damage.

No injuries were reported.

Langley RCMP are carrying out an criminal investigation that, by it’s nature, will take longer than a roadside driving suspension or prohibition would, Cpl. Craig van Herk explained.

“It entails a report to Crown Counsel” before charges, if any are laid, van Herk told the Langley Advance Times.

Under the Motor Vehicle Act, police in B.C. may serve driving prohibitions or licence suspensions in order to remove alcohol- and drug-affected drivers from the road.

If a driver fails a roadside screening test, police have the option of sizing the driver’s licence for up to 90 days and the driver in question is not allowed to drive until the suspension period is over and they retrieve the licence from the police station.

Officers also have the power to order a vehicle impounded as long as 90 days and drivers will have to pay all towing and vehicle storage costs before they can retrieve their vehicle.

Penalties for an impaired driver convicted under the criminal code of Canada are more severe, however, with a one- to three-year driving ban and minimum $1,000 fine on a first conviction, rising to a two- to -five year ban and minimum 30 days imprisonment, to a minimum three-year driving ban and a minimum prison time of 120 days on a third conviction.

A three-time offender could face a lifetime driving ban.



