RCMP shoulder patch. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP shoulder patch. (Black Press Media files)

Truck thief suspect crashes into pursuer in Brookswood

RCMP have arrested a possible suspect, charges may be laid

A stolen truck led to a dramatic crash and the arrest of a possible suspect in Brookswood last week.

The incident began on Tuesday, Jan. 10, just after 10:15 a.m., when someone stole a green older Dodge pickup truck off a work site in the 22500 block of 40th Avenue, said Cpl. Craig Van Herk, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The truck was stolen with its keys, and the thief gunned it westbound on 40th.

At least one of the workers on the site followed the truck in his own pickup, Van Herk said, while calling the RCMP.

The pursuit ended abruptly at 205A Street and 40th Avenue in Brookswood, where the green Dodge slammed into the white pursuing pickup in a T-bone crash. No one was hurt in the impact.

The suspected thief in the Dodge then ran for it, eluding the pursuers from the work site.

However, Langley RCMP arrived in force in the area and a description of the suspect was broadcast, Van Herk said.

It was just 30 minutes later that a man matching the description of the suspect was arrested near 200th Street and 40th Avenue.

He has since been released.

“The investigation is ongoing,” said Van Herk.

While in this case, no one was injured, Van Herk said the RCMP encourage members of the public to report, observe, and keep them updated in situations like this, but without putting themselves in danger.

“These are dynamic situations that often involve emotional responses,” he said. “Safety is paramount.”

READ ALSO: Police incident blocks traffic in Brookswood

READ ALSO: Pedestrian killed in collision in Langley City

BrookswoodcollisionLangley RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Protesters back in Surrey, hounding resident they claim is a Chinese spy

Just Posted

”“The Lion Dance and Fortune God bring good luck and prosperity at Cascades Casino’s annual Lunar New Year celebration.” (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley City’s Cascades Casino to celebrate Lunar New Year with lion dance

An artist applies finishing touches to a portrait of musician Darryl Klassen at last year’s portrait competition at Aldergrove Kinsmen Centre. Langley Arts Council returning with its annual B.C. wide portrait and live painting competition. (Langley Advance Times files)
A B.C. wide oortrait competition and exhibition to take place in Aldergrove

Romeo Kabanda is the president of the Rock Step Swing Dance Society. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Rock Step Swing Dance Society’s first event coming soon

Rocco Romeo joins Vancouver FC as the club’s sixth signing ahead of their inaugural season in the Canadian Premier League. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Vancouver FC signs centre back Rocco Romeo