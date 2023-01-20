Truck thief suspect crashes into pursuer in Brookswood

RCMP have arrested a possible suspect, charges may be laid

A stolen truck led to a dramatic crash and the arrest of a possible suspect in Brookswood last week.

The incident began on Tuesday, Jan. 10, just after 10:15 a.m., when someone stole a green older Dodge pickup truck off a work site in the 22500 block of 40th Avenue, said Cpl. Craig Van Herk, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The truck was stolen with its keys, and the thief gunned it westbound on 40th.

At least one of the workers on the site followed the truck in his own pickup, Van Herk said, while calling the RCMP.

The pursuit ended abruptly at 205A Street and 40th Avenue in Brookswood, where the green Dodge slammed into the white pursuing pickup in a T-bone crash. No one was hurt in the impact.

The suspected thief in the Dodge then ran for it, eluding the pursuers from the work site.

However, Langley RCMP arrived in force in the area and a description of the suspect was broadcast, Van Herk said.

It was just 30 minutes later that a man matching the description of the suspect was arrested near 200th Street and 40th Avenue.

He has since been released.

“The investigation is ongoing,” said Van Herk.

While in this case, no one was injured, Van Herk said the RCMP encourage members of the public to report, observe, and keep them updated in situations like this, but without putting themselves in danger.

“These are dynamic situations that often involve emotional responses,” he said. “Safety is paramount.”

