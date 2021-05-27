Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau delivers apology to Italian Canadians for internment during WW2

31,000 Italian Canadians were labelled ‘enemy aliens,’ fingerprinted and scrutinized

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has delivered a formal apology for the internment of Canadians of Italian descent during the Second World War.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Trudeau says the Italian Canadian community has carried the weight of the unjust policy of internment during the war.

Trudeau says the House of Commons didn’t have to declare war on Canadians of Italian heritage when it declared war on Italy’s fascist regime in June 1940.

He says 31,000 Italian Canadians were labelled “enemy aliens,” and then fingerprinted, scrutinized, and forced to report to local registrars once a month.

Trudeau says more than 600 men were arrested and sent to internment camps, and four women were detained and sent to jail without formal charges, ability to defend themselves in a fair trial or a chance to present or rebut evidence.

He says those who were interned did not turn their backs to Canada, and instead, they chose to contribute to building it proving they loved the country they had chosen as their home.

—-

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Justin TrudeauWorld War II

Previous story
Appeal court adds 18 months to prison term of B.C. man who abused intimate partner
Next story
U.S. woman who drove through vaccination tent to protest charged with felony

Just Posted

Summer is in the air according to Gregory Douglas, who captured this show at the “beautiful” Brydon Lagoon in Langley City. Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, email to: <a href="mailto:editor@langleyadvancetimes.com" target="_blank"><strong>editor@langleyadvancetimes.com</strong></a>. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Summer is in the air at Brydon Lagoon

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Rev. Kelly Duncan of Fort Langley’s St. George’s Anglican Church says some online worship will remain – even after COVID – to reach those who can’t come in person. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Safety key as Fort Langley church prepares to welcome worshippers

Religious gatherings indoors will start up again soon

(Langley Schools)
Langley schools on COVID exposure list rises

Families of three schools were issued notifications on Tuesday

Brandi Marie, an Aldergrove writer, released her first poetry collection in 2020, which can now be found in Indigo Langley. (Special to The Star)
Aldergrove resident urges adventure with new poetry collection

World traveller and writer Brandi Marie has debut book, Dear Adventurist, at Indigo Langley

One person was taken to hospital for burns after fire crews were called to a blaze in the 1500 block of 232nd Street around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Township of Langley Fire Department/Special to Langley Advance Times)
UPDATE: One person taken to hospital after suffering burns in Langley fire

Crews were dispatched around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

Witnesses said there was a heavy police presence five kilometres south of Spuzzum on Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon on Wednesday (May 26, 2021). (Facebook)
RCMP confirm body found near Yale, investigation continues

IHIT is taking over incident in the Fraser Canyon

Local veterinary clinics are feeling the pressure brought on by a pandemic-related pet boom, causing a backlog of clients and staff to feel burnt-out. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman File)
B.C. veterinarians facing intense pressure from pandemic pet boom

One Cranbrook clinic gets an average of 500 calls per day

Jodi Higgs (right) holds a vial of naloxone and Christine Christensen holds a kit in the parking lot of the Pacific Community Resources Society in Chilliwack on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The society is offering a number of upcoming events, workshops and videos to help educate friends and family members who have loved ones that are drug users. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Educating family, friends key to helping ‘hidden’ population of substance users

Naloxone training one of many ways to help folks closest to unseen population of opioid users

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Sand Lance Spawning Habitat Protection. (5th Life Productions/contributed photo)
Chilliwack MP Mark Strahl’s bill C-297 would allow federal government to introduce selective fisheries

Strahl said it’s possible to protect vulnerable salmon without shutting down all recreational fishing

Campers learn auto extrication at past year’s Camp Ignite. Photo supplied by Camp Ignite
‘Camp Ignite’ helps young B.C. women pursue firefighting careers

This year’s camp will be on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 in Vancouver

FILE – The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
UBC launches COVID rapid testing for asymptomatic on-campus students, staff

University says it’s the first in Canada to use the Roche SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Kit

Brandi Hansen said she was disheartened to find dozens of severed, declawed bear paws dumped in a culvert alongside a North Shuswap road on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Contributed)
B.C. First Nations condemn those responsible for bear paws dumped near Shuswap Lake

Union of BC Indian Chiefs says poachers likely responsible

Most Read